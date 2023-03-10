Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] moved up 15.93: Why It’s Important

Westwater Resources Inc. [AMEX: WWR] closed the trading session at $1.31 on 03/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.12, while the highest price level was $1.40. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Westwater Resources shares new financial updates to optimize Kellyton Graphite Plant.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

New York –News Direct– Westwater Resources Inc.

Westwater Resources executive chairman Terence Cryan joins Proactive’s Natalie Stoberman to share the company’s newly-released strategic, operational and financial updates that are expected to optimize the Kellyton Graphite Plant in Alabama.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 65.82 percent and weekly performance of 40.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 321.75K shares, WWR reached to a volume of 2530796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westwater Resources Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44.

WWR stock trade performance evaluation

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.11. With this latest performance, WWR shares gained by 28.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.32 for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9882, while it was recorded at 1.0951 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1381 for the last 200 days.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.56.

Westwater Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westwater Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 10.60% of WWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,970,235, which is approximately 0.055% of the company’s market cap and around 2.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 501,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.66 million in WWR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.51 million in WWR stock with ownership of nearly 3.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westwater Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Westwater Resources Inc. [AMEX:WWR] by around 362,641 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 463,464 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 4,165,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,991,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWR stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 167,866 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 64,965 shares during the same period.