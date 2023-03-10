Wells Fargo slashes price target on Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] – find out why.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] price plunged by -1.13 percent to reach at -$2.3. The company report on February 24, 2023 that Pioneer Natural Resources Company Update.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company is not contemplating a significant business combination or other acquisition transaction.

A sum of 2885240 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.37M shares. Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares reached a high of $207.304 and dropped to a low of $201.56 until finishing in the latest session at $202.02.

The one-year PXD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.31. The average equity rating for PXD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $266.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $225, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on PXD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 6.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 9.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PXD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, PXD shares dropped by -8.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.57 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 222.85, while it was recorded at 206.42 for the last single week of trading, and 235.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pioneer Natural Resources Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.41 and a Gross Margin at +43.78. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

PXD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to -8.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42,492 million, or 92.50% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,475,042, which is approximately 0.996% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 19,089,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.86 billion in PXD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.61 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly -6.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 677 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 10,122,396 shares. Additionally, 517 investors decreased positions by around 17,077,005 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 183,137,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,336,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,924,990 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,174,713 shares during the same period.