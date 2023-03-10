Wall Street Analyst Initiated Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE: UP] loss -10.43% or -0.12 points to close at $1.03 with a heavy trading volume of 2617074 shares. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Wheels Up Announces Record Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2022.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Leveraging strong foundation for future profitability and growth.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $1.13, the shares rose to $1.155 and dropped to $1.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UP points out that the company has recorded -44.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, UP reached to a volume of 2617074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UP shares is $3.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on UP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheels Up Experience Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for UP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for UP stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.04. With this latest performance, UP shares dropped by -20.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.17 for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2088, while it was recorded at 1.1180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6470 for the last 200 days.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]

There are presently around $129 million, or 52.30% of UP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UP stocks are: DELTA AIR LINES, INC. with ownership of 52,000,995, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,375,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.78 million in UP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $11.1 million in UP stock with ownership of nearly -17.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheels Up Experience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE:UP] by around 10,909,965 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 13,234,234 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 100,990,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,134,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UP stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,338,142 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,860,269 shares during the same period.