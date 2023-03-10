Wall Street Analyst Initiated Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] price plunged by -1.90 percent to reach at -$0.78. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Chewy Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, today announced it will report fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Chewy Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Wednesday, March 22, 2023Time: 5:00 pm ETConference ID: 140225Live Call: 1-844-200-6205 (US Toll-Free), 1-646-904-5544 (US Local), or +1-929-526-1599 (International)Replay: 1-866-813-9403 (US Toll-Free), 1-929-458-6194 (US Local), +44-204-525-0658 (International)Replay Access Code: 896084(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on March 29, 2023)Webcast: https://investor.chewy.com.

A sum of 3028763 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.94M shares. Chewy Inc. shares reached a high of $41.35 and dropped to a low of $39.83 until finishing in the latest session at $40.30.

The one-year CHWY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.25. The average equity rating for CHWY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $48.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 103.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

CHWY Stock Performance Analysis:

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.92. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -16.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.92 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.32, while it was recorded at 40.42 for the last single week of trading, and 38.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chewy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +26.08. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,159.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.70.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,829 million, or 99.60% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 311,852,395, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 20,287,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $817.58 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $688.36 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 2.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 8,629,741 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 9,962,953 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 399,003,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,596,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,074,113 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,129,284 shares during the same period.