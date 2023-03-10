Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [NYSE: VVNT] traded at a low on 03/09/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.00. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Vivint Honors Black Leaders and Women in Utah’s Business Community with a Series of Events and Partnerships Focused on Building Connection and Opportunity.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company in North America, celebrated Black History Month and kicked off Women’s History Month with a series of events focused on recognizing, empowering, and celebrating a diverse group of leaders in the business community.

To celebrate Black History Month, Vivint partnered with IMPACT Magazine to host two events honoring the achievements and influence of Black women in business and sports. The first was a private event hosted in the Vivint Courtside Suite at Vivint Arena that brought together 30 Black business leaders to honor the legacy of Lusia Harris, the only woman officially drafted by the NBA and the first Black woman inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Vivint then served as a key sponsor of the magazine’s ‘Women of IMPACT Honorary Brunch’ during NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. The brunch intertwined the celebration of various female Black leaders with powerful panel discussions that focused on increasing representation while highlighting the considerable influence Black executives are having on Utah’s business community.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5154486 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vivint Smart Home Inc. stands at 0.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.30%.

The market cap for VVNT stock reached $2.57 billion, with 213.49 million shares outstanding and 196.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, VVNT reached a trading volume of 5154486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVNT shares is $10.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Vivint Smart Home Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $17 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Vivint Smart Home Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Imperial Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on VVNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivint Smart Home Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for VVNT in the course of the last twelve months was 128.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has VVNT stock performed recently?

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, VVNT shares gained by 0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.97 for Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.87, while it was recorded at 11.99 for the last single week of trading, and 8.01 for the last 200 days.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]

There are presently around $2,019 million, or 82.50% of VVNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVNT stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 99,889,464, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 25,160,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $301.93 million in VVNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $73.45 million in VVNT stock with ownership of nearly 5.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Vivint Smart Home Inc. [NYSE:VVNT] by around 22,334,765 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 4,942,519 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 140,935,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,212,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVNT stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,297,120 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,166,086 shares during the same period.