Wall Street Analyst Downgrade SVB Financial Group [SIVB]. What else is Wall St. saying

SVB Financial Group [NASDAQ: SIVB] loss -60.41% on the last trading session, reaching $106.04 price per share at the time. The company report on March 8, 2023 that SVB Financial Group Announces Proposed Offerings of Common Stock and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SVB Financial Group (“SVB”) (NASDAQ: SIVB), announced today that it intends to offer $1.25 billion of its common stock and $500 million of depositary shares, consisting of 10 million depositary shares each representing a 1/20th interest in a share of its Series F Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (“Preferred Stock”), liquidation preference $1,000 per share (equivalent to a liquidation preference of $50 per depositary share), in separate underwritten registered public offerings. In addition, prior to commencing the offerings, SVB entered into a subscription agreement with General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity investor, to purchase $500 million of common stock at the public offering price in the offering of common stock in a separate private transaction. The subscription agreement with General Atlantic is contingent on the closing of the offering of common stock and is expected to close shortly thereafter. SVB also intends to grant (i) the underwriters in the common stock offering an option to purchase up to an additional $187.5 million of common stock and (ii) the underwriters in the Preferred Stock offering an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional $75 million, or 1.5 million depositary shares in the Preferred Stock offering. SVB intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings for general corporate purposes. The consummation of each offering is not contingent upon the consummation of the other offering.

Additionally, earlier today, SVB completed the sale of substantially of its available for sale securities portfolio. SVB sold approximately $21 billion of securities, which will result in an after tax loss of approximately $1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

SVB Financial Group represents 59.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.12 billion with the latest information. SIVB stock price has been found in the range of $100.00 to $177.7499.

If compared to the average trading volume of 884.07K shares, SIVB reached a trading volume of 33863620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SVB Financial Group [SIVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIVB shares is $301.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for SVB Financial Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $400 to $265. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for SVB Financial Group stock. On October 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SIVB shares from 493 to 351.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SVB Financial Group is set at 22.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 307.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIVB in the course of the last twelve months was 2.31.

Trading performance analysis for SIVB stock

SVB Financial Group [SIVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -61.74. With this latest performance, SIVB shares dropped by -67.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.64 for SVB Financial Group [SIVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 276.24, while it was recorded at 241.74 for the last single week of trading, and 330.89 for the last 200 days.

SVB Financial Group [SIVB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SVB Financial Group [SIVB] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.64. SVB Financial Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79.

SVB Financial Group [SIVB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIVB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SVB Financial Group go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SVB Financial Group [SIVB]

There are presently around $6,114 million, or 96.50% of SIVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,657,712, which is approximately 2.401% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,764,351 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $505.21 million in SIVB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $326.89 million in SIVB stock with ownership of nearly 0.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SVB Financial Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 380 institutional holders increased their position in SVB Financial Group [NASDAQ:SIVB] by around 11,975,816 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 9,681,785 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 36,002,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,659,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIVB stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,202,260 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 5,890,138 shares during the same period.