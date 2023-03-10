Volta Inc. [VLTA] moved down -1.30: Why It’s Important

Volta Inc. [NYSE: VLTA] traded at a low on 03/09/23, posting a -1.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.84. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Volta Powers the City of Irving’s Community EV Charging Infrastructure Plan Using PredictEV® Services.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Data-driven plan positions Irving for future grant opportunities, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Discretionary Grant Program for community charging.

PredictEV utilized to identify EV charging needs in disadvantaged communities to align city’s plan with the federal government’s Justice40 initiative.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6571496 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Volta Inc. stands at 1.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.99%.

The market cap for VLTA stock reached $147.41 million, with 168.75 million shares outstanding and 124.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, VLTA reached a trading volume of 6571496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Volta Inc. [VLTA]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for Volta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Volta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5.50 to $2.50, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on VLTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volta Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has VLTA stock performed recently?

Volta Inc. [VLTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, VLTA shares dropped by -1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.30 for Volta Inc. [VLTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7476, while it was recorded at 0.8504 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3335 for the last 200 days.

Volta Inc. [VLTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volta Inc. [VLTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -824.20 and a Gross Margin at -10.98. Volta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -856.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.44.

Volta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Volta Inc. [VLTA]

There are presently around $36 million, or 26.60% of VLTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLTA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,321,268, which is approximately 3.329% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,457,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.44 million in VLTA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.73 million in VLTA stock with ownership of nearly 53.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Volta Inc. [NYSE:VLTA] by around 5,948,231 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 8,113,703 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 28,470,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,532,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLTA stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,402,098 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,458,192 shares during the same period.