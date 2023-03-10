Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] moved down -2.29: Why It’s Important

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.94 during the day while it closed the day at $15.38. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Vertiv Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Sales, Operating Profit, Adjusted Operating Profit(1) and Price Realization; Raising Operating Profit and Adjusted Operating Profit Guidance for 2023.

Sales of $1,655 million, operating profit of $162 million and adjusted operating profit of $211 million in fourth quarter 2022.

Fourth quarter price realization of $135 million. Net price-cost tailwind of $80 million in fourth quarter 2022.

Vertiv Holdings Co stock has also loss -2.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VRT stock has inclined by 10.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.34% and gained 12.59% year-on date.

The market cap for VRT stock reached $5.62 billion, with 377.33 million shares outstanding and 323.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 2730128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $18.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $29 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

VRT stock trade performance evaluation

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.69 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.91, while it was recorded at 15.90 for the last single week of trading, and 12.62 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,236 million, or 93.50% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 37,955,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.23% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 32,920,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $506.32 million in VRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $418.53 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 1.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertiv Holdings Co stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 42,367,623 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 50,825,995 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 247,232,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,426,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,065,814 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,931,144 shares during the same period.