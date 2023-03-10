Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] Is Currently -0.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE: VET] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.74% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.54%. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”, “We”, “Our”, “Us” or the “Company”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The audited financial statements, management discussion and analysis and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 will be available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, and on Vermilion’s website at www.vermilionenergy.com.

Over the last 12 months, VET stock dropped by -43.15%. The one-year Vermilion Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.35. The average equity rating for VET stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.91 billion, with 163.95 million shares outstanding and 159.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, VET stock reached a trading volume of 2621520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VET shares is $21.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Vermilion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vermilion Energy Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for VET in the course of the last twelve months was 1.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VET Stock Performance Analysis:

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.54. With this latest performance, VET shares dropped by -8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.59 for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.82, while it was recorded at 13.73 for the last single week of trading, and 20.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vermilion Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.00 and a Gross Margin at +38.62. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.94.

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

VET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vermilion Energy Inc. go to 20.91%.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $665 million, or 34.59% of VET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VET stocks are: NINEPOINT PARTNERS LP with ownership of 6,000,000, which is approximately 200% of the company’s market cap and around 1.63% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,537,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.04 million in VET stocks shares; and BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, currently with $32.92 million in VET stock with ownership of nearly 2.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE:VET] by around 13,590,231 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 9,312,618 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 26,813,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,716,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VET stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,286,587 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,611,002 shares during the same period.