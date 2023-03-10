The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Stock trading around $34.25 per share: What’s Next?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] price plunged by -2.00 percent to reach at -$0.7. The company report on March 8, 2023 that STEPHEN MACIAS NAMED INCLUSIVE DIVERSITY LEAD FOR OCTAGON SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK.

Macias to Continue Oversight of R&CPMK’s Multicultural Marketing & Communications Division, While Helping Drive DE&I Efforts Across Octagon, R&CPMK, and OSEN’s Global Agency Portfolio.

Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network (OSEN) has elevated Stephen Macias to Head of Inclusive Diversity for OSEN Worldwide. Macias will take on the expanded role, while maintaining his current position as President of Multicultural Marketing & Communications, R&CPMK. The announcement was made today by Lisa Murray, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Diversity Officer, OSEN, to whom Macias will report.

A sum of 2504767 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.09M shares. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $35.03 and dropped to a low of $34.21 until finishing in the latest session at $34.25.

The one-year IPG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.29. The average equity rating for IPG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $39.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $22 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.62.

IPG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, IPG shares dropped by -12.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.20 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.10, while it was recorded at 35.10 for the last single week of trading, and 31.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.58 and a Gross Margin at +14.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IPG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 7.40%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,140 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,122,596, which is approximately -4.265% of the company’s market cap and around 0.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,432,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $756.89 million in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -0.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 33,388,372 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 29,783,982 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 320,479,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,651,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,076,423 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,374,915 shares during the same period.