Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] Is Currently -6.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sweetgreen Inc. [NYSE: SG] loss -6.74% or -0.54 points to close at $7.47 with a heavy trading volume of 2542445 shares. The company report on March 7, 2023 that sweetgreen to Present at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Today, sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced that the company will present at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum on Tuesday March 14, 2023. The fireside chat will be held at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas on that day at 9:10 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at investor.sweetgreen.com on the Events + Presentations page.

It opened the trading session at $8.00, the shares rose to $8.02 and dropped to $7.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SG points out that the company has recorded -60.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 4.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, SG reached to a volume of 2542445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SG shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Sweetgreen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $21 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Sweetgreen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on SG stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SG shares from 28 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sweetgreen Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08.

Trading performance analysis for SG stock

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.78. With this latest performance, SG shares dropped by -31.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.53 for Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.36, while it was recorded at 8.17 for the last single week of trading, and 14.28 for the last 200 days.

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.00 and a Gross Margin at +4.85. Sweetgreen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.58.

Sweetgreen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]

There are presently around $639 million, or 96.30% of SG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,598,280, which is approximately 0.666% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,641,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.09 million in SG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $55.55 million in SG stock with ownership of nearly -42.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sweetgreen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Sweetgreen Inc. [NYSE:SG] by around 10,879,108 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 18,751,392 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 55,967,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,597,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SG stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,333,690 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 7,862,907 shares during the same period.