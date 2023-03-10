RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] – find out why.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.04% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.80%. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Record 2022 Annual Results.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) has released its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars).

Over the last 12 months, SAND stock dropped by -41.33%. The one-year Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.28. The average equity rating for SAND stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.43 billion, with 298.86 million shares outstanding and 247.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, SAND stock reached a trading volume of 2621884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $8.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9.50 to $9, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on SAND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01.

SAND Stock Performance Analysis:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.80. With this latest performance, SAND shares dropped by -11.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.75 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.44, while it was recorded at 4.98 for the last single week of trading, and 5.61 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $756 million, or 55.73% of SAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS (USA) LP with ownership of 47,971,172, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.82% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 28,901,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.86 million in SAND stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $36.8 million in SAND stock with ownership of nearly -2.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE:SAND] by around 56,709,843 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 17,428,838 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 84,300,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,438,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAND stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,685,738 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,997,310 shares during the same period.