RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Moderna Inc. [MRNA] – find out why.

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] closed the trading session at $137.36 on 03/09/23. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of $136.516, while the highest price level was $144.03.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced its participation in a fireside chat at Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 6th at 9:10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Moderna’s website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.53 percent and weekly performance of -0.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, MRNA reached to a volume of 3072444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $224.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Securities raised their target price from $111 to $93. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $170 to $275, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MRNA stock. On December 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MRNA shares from 186 to 191.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 6.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 11.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

MRNA stock trade performance evaluation

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -19.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.70 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.08, while it was recorded at 141.54 for the last single week of trading, and 157.70 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.49 and a Gross Margin at +69.84. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 32.82.

Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,258 million, or 65.90% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 44,786,746, which is approximately -1.089% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,282,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.75 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.59 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 2.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

541 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 17,735,251 shares. Additionally, 447 investors decreased positions by around 14,877,086 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 216,793,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,405,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 239 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,666,953 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,182,186 shares during the same period.