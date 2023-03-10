Prologis Inc. [PLD] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $130

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] plunged by -$3.76 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $125.56 during the day while it closed the day at $121.30. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Prologis to Participate in Industry Conferences.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today announced that Hamid Moghadam, co-founder, chairman and CEO; Dan Letter, president; and Tim Arndt, chief financial officer are scheduled to participate in the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

Moghadam, Letter and Arndt will give a company overview, including a discussion of market conditions and the company’s future outlook, followed by an informal question-and-answer session, on Monday, March 6, at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT.

Prologis Inc. stock has also loss -2.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLD stock has inclined by 5.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.21% and gained 7.60% year-on date.

The market cap for PLD stock reached $109.96 billion, with 920.95 million shares outstanding and 738.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 2482621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $142.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $137 to $116, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 77.09.

PLD stock trade performance evaluation

Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.53, while it was recorded at 124.86 for the last single week of trading, and 119.43 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.62 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $104,391 million, or 79.60% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,813,945, which is approximately 0.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,772,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.01 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.49 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly -0.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 768 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 38,267,029 shares. Additionally, 581 investors decreased positions by around 66,769,705 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 755,563,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 860,600,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,479,124 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 14,078,776 shares during the same period.