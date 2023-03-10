Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] is 5.45% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] plunged by -$0.99 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.17 during the day while it closed the day at $14.12. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Fair Isaac & Co. Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The company moving to the S&P 500 is more representative of the large-cap market space. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Fair Isaac & Co Inc. (NYSE:FICO) will replace Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the S&P 500, and Lumen Technologies will replace Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASD:BBBY) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) will replace Fair Isaac & Co in the S&P MidCap 400.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock has also loss -3.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PEB stock has declined by -7.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.77% and gained 5.45% year-on date.

The market cap for PEB stock reached $1.75 billion, with 129.10 million shares outstanding and 125.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, PEB reached a trading volume of 2721700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $18, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on PEB stock. On August 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PEB shares from 26 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEB in the course of the last twelve months was 11.15.

PEB stock trade performance evaluation

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.42. With this latest performance, PEB shares dropped by -13.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.07 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.85, while it was recorded at 14.79 for the last single week of trading, and 16.75 for the last 200 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.25. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,096 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,704,439, which is approximately 0.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,875,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.52 million in PEB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $117.48 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly 9.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 14,051,800 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 10,747,747 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 123,647,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,446,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,889,563 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,058,994 shares during the same period.