PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Is Currently -2.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] loss -2.22% or -1.01 points to close at $44.45 with a heavy trading volume of 2565825 shares. The company report on February 28, 2023 that PBF Energy to Participate in Industry Conferences.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference on March 7, 2023 and the Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference on March 8, 2023.

Any company presentation materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the PBF Energy website at www.pbfenergy.com.

It opened the trading session at $45.54, the shares rose to $47.40 and dropped to $44.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBF points out that the company has recorded 30.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -131.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, PBF reached to a volume of 2565825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $51.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $43 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on PBF stock. On September 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PBF shares from 36 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PBF stock

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.08. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.00, while it was recorded at 46.37 for the last single week of trading, and 37.65 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]

There are presently around $4,914 million, or 81.60% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,535,633, which is approximately -26.135% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,526,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $556.8 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $294.99 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly 0.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

205 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 15,405,415 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 22,660,978 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 72,493,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,559,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,848,365 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,921,421 shares during the same period.