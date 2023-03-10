Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA] moved up 125.16: Why It’s Important

Ocean Biomedical Inc. [NASDAQ: OCEA] surged by $5.87 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $11.20 during the day while it closed the day at $10.56. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ: OCEA) Shares Detailed Research Data on Anti-Tumor Pathway Discoveries and Their Potential for Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Metastatic Melanoma, and Glioblastoma by Scientific Co-founder.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. stock has also gained 68.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OCEA stock has inclined by 3.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.35% and gained 1.54% year-on date.

The market cap for OCEA stock reached $355.13 million, with 13.22 million shares outstanding and 7.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, OCEA reached a trading volume of 60288100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocean Biomedical Inc. is set at 2.68 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

OCEA stock trade performance evaluation

Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 68.69. With this latest performance, OCEA shares dropped by -9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.35% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.22, while it was recorded at 6.46 for the last single week of trading.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. [OCEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $111 million, or 99.30% of OCEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCEA stocks are: POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with ownership of 825,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 78.44% of the total institutional ownership; SHAOLIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 796,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.41 million in OCEA stocks shares; and SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $7.75 million in OCEA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Ocean Biomedical Inc. [NASDAQ:OCEA] by around 323,950 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 247,301 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 9,961,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,532,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCEA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 280,171 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 65,742 shares during the same period.