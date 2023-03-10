New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] is -6.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] traded at a low on 03/08/23, posting a -2.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.40. The company report on February 22, 2023 that New York Mortgage Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Reverse Stock Split.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Summary of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022: (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3061914 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at 2.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.03%.

The market cap for NYMT stock reached $870.62 million, with 370.12 million shares outstanding and 361.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, NYMT reached a trading volume of 3061914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYMT shares is $3.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2022, representing the official price target for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on NYMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

How has NYMT stock performed recently?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.98. With this latest performance, NYMT shares dropped by -21.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.38 for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 6.59%.

Insider trade positions for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]

There are presently around $479 million, or 55.20% of NYMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 65,364,742, which is approximately -0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 1.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,967,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.92 million in NYMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $36.54 million in NYMT stock with ownership of nearly 3.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT] by around 5,696,261 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 7,306,621 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 186,721,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,724,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYMT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,587,678 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,074,824 shares during the same period.