Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] Stock trading around $54.35 per share: What’s Next?

Molson Coors Beverage Company [NYSE: TAP] gained 2.86% on the last trading session, reaching $54.35 price per share at the time. The company report on March 6, 2023 that SIMPLY SPIKED™ IS BACK WITH NEW JUICY PEACH FLAVORS ARRIVING THIS SPRING.

Simply Spiked is rewarding their day one fans with Simply Spiked™ Peach: the line of peach flavors they’ve been asking for.

Simply Spiked™ has been making waves and shaking up the flavored alcoholic beverage scene since bursting onto shelves last spring with the launch of Simply Spiked Lemonade™, selling 3.5 million cases since launch [1]. This spring, Simply Spiked is back with an innovation that packs the same 5% real fruit juice, squeezed then concentrated, that fans expect to find in every Simply Spiked offering. Inspired by the flavor its fans have been screaming (and tweeting) for since day one: Simply Spiked™ Peach.

Molson Coors Beverage Company represents 216.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.01 billion with the latest information. TAP stock price has been found in the range of $53.34 to $55.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, TAP reached a trading volume of 4899816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAP shares is $54.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Molson Coors Beverage Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $55 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Molson Coors Beverage Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $45, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on TAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molson Coors Beverage Company is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAP in the course of the last twelve months was 21.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for TAP stock

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, TAP shares gained by 1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.92 for Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.92, while it was recorded at 53.40 for the last single week of trading, and 52.69 for the last 200 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.80. Molson Coors Beverage Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.66.

Molson Coors Beverage Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Molson Coors Beverage Company go to 1.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]

There are presently around $9,264 million, or 87.20% of TAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAP stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 27,087,904, which is approximately -2.558% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,825,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in TAP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $864.77 million in TAP stock with ownership of nearly 2.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Molson Coors Beverage Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in Molson Coors Beverage Company [NYSE:TAP] by around 8,386,334 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 6,329,171 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 155,734,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,450,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAP stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,498,003 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,265,497 shares during the same period.