Market cap of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] reaches 9.37B – now what?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] loss -1.79% or -0.44 points to close at $24.18 with a heavy trading volume of 5299541 shares. The company report on March 2, 2023 that ZoomInfo Recognizes 100 Most Influential Sales, Marketing, and Talent Professionals in the U.S.

Executives From Microsoft, Delta Air Lines, Adobe, and Verizon Selected From More Than 15 Million Eligible Leaders.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today announced the inaugural ZoomInfo Awards, which recognize the Most Influential Professionals in Sales, Marketing, and Talent across the U.S.

It opened the trading session at $24.50, the shares rose to $24.82 and dropped to $23.945, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZI points out that the company has recorded -43.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, ZI reached to a volume of 5299541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $35.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $65 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $34, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ZI stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -20.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.17 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.75, while it was recorded at 25.05 for the last single week of trading, and 35.52 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.68 and a Gross Margin at +80.86. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 27.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

There are presently around $8,700 million, or 90.10% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 40,240,080, which is approximately 79.023% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 36,662,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $886.5 million in ZI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $729.66 million in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 7.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 58,253,571 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 42,800,459 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 258,743,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,797,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,265,727 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 14,928,700 shares during the same period.