Market cap of Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] reaches 6.34B – now what?

Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE: TOL] plunged by -$1.24 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $60.10 during the day while it closed the day at $58.29. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Toll Brothers Announces 5% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Toll Brothers Inc. stock has also loss -1.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TOL stock has inclined by 26.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.91% and gained 16.77% year-on date.

The market cap for TOL stock reached $6.34 billion, with 111.40 million shares outstanding and 105.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, TOL reached a trading volume of 3643303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOL shares is $65.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Toll Brothers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Toll Brothers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on TOL stock. On November 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TOL shares from 47 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toll Brothers Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.50.

TOL stock trade performance evaluation

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, TOL shares dropped by -2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.72 for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.85, while it was recorded at 59.20 for the last single week of trading, and 48.82 for the last 200 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.68 and a Gross Margin at +24.20. Toll Brothers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toll Brothers Inc. go to 3.57%.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,027 million, or 85.90% of TOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,689,517, which is approximately -0.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,785,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $628.69 million in TOL stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $431.91 million in TOL stock with ownership of nearly 66.258% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toll Brothers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE:TOL] by around 15,213,115 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 6,991,135 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 81,193,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,397,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOL stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,564,931 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 878,949 shares during the same period.