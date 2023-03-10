Market cap of IonQ Inc. [IONQ] reaches 913.93M – now what?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] closed the trading session at $4.83 on 03/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.77, while the highest price level was $5.19. The company report on March 6, 2023 that IonQ Poised for Aggressive Commercial Growth in 2023, Sets Date to Report on Momentum and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

IonQ generated $25 million in 2022 bookings, achieving ~50% growth year-over-year.

IonQ to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.00 percent and weekly performance of 1.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, IONQ reached to a volume of 3284988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $9.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for IonQ Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 101.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

IONQ stock trade performance evaluation

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.36 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.50, while it was recorded at 4.96 for the last single week of trading, and 5.06 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.20 and a Current Ratio set at 21.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IonQ Inc. [IONQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $411 million, or 46.50% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,115,608, which is approximately 10.858% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 14,614,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.59 million in IONQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $41.45 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly 5.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IonQ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 8,472,952 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 14,870,573 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 61,807,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,150,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,912,554 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,035,155 shares during the same period.