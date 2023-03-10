Market cap of ING Groep N.V. [ING] reaches 49.27B – now what?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] price plunged by -2.88 percent to reach at -$0.4. The company report on March 9, 2023 that ING publishes 2022 Annual Report.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ING publishes 2022 Annual Report.

ING today published its 2022 Annual Report. Under the theme “making the difference for people and planet” we give stakeholders an insight into our strategy, business activities and performance over the past year. Our activities are presented in the context of our strategic priorities: providing a superior customer experience and putting sustainability at the heart of what we do.

A sum of 5034197 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.62M shares. ING Groep N.V. shares reached a high of $13.795 and dropped to a low of $13.50 until finishing in the latest session at $13.51.

The one-year ING stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.58. The average equity rating for ING stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $18.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 92.63.

ING Stock Performance Analysis:

ING Groep N.V. [ING] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, ING shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.10 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.61, while it was recorded at 13.99 for the last single week of trading, and 10.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ING Groep N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.64. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.80.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 2.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 333.91. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 333.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.95.

ING Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to 13.30%.

ING Groep N.V. [ING] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,153 million, or 4.20% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 53,466,436, which is approximately 3.713% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 7,529,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.72 million in ING stocks shares; and MUFG SECURITIES EMEA PLC, currently with $101.33 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 17,299,347 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 18,687,484 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 123,350,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,336,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,076,399 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,518,508 shares during the same period.