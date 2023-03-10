Market cap of Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA] reaches 154.37M – now what?

Doma Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DOMA] traded at a low on 03/08/23, posting a -16.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.48. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Doma’s Q4 Results Demonstrate Significant Progress Towards Achieving Profitability in 2023; Delivers Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Within Revised 2022 Guidance.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Highlights(1):.

Total revenues of $96 million, down 11% versus Q3 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2906455 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Doma Holdings Inc. stands at 12.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.70%.

The market cap for DOMA stock reached $154.37 million, with 326.82 million shares outstanding and 180.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 771.99K shares, DOMA reached a trading volume of 2906455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOMA shares is $1.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Doma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Doma Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has DOMA stock performed recently?

Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.19. With this latest performance, DOMA shares dropped by -41.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.91 for Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5769, while it was recorded at 0.5563 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7237 for the last 200 days.

Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.77. Doma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -139.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.12.

Insider trade positions for Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA]

There are presently around $59 million, or 36.70% of DOMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOMA stocks are: FOUNDATION CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 44,777,155, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; STEPSTONE GROUP LP, holding 14,879,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.19 million in DOMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.27 million in DOMA stock with ownership of nearly 6.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Doma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Doma Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DOMA] by around 5,292,389 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 2,388,855 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 114,710,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,392,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOMA stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,825,625 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 871,730 shares during the same period.