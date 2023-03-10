Market cap of Biophytis S.A. [BPTS] reaches 11.90M – now what?

Biophytis S.A. [NASDAQ: BPTS] traded at a high on 03/09/23, posting a 18.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.59. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Biophytis To Present Positive Results of Phase 2-3 COVA Study At ERS 2023 21st Lung Science Conference.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS)(Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS) (the “Company” or “Biophytis”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announced that it presents the positive results of the phase 2-3 COVA study with Sarconeos (BIO101) in severe COVID-19 at the European Respiratory Society 2023 21st Lung Science Conference taking place in Estoril, Portugal, between the 9th and the 12th of March 2023.

Professor Suzana Lobo, MD -Hospital de Base Da Faculdade de Medicina de São José Do Rio Preto, São Paulo, Brazil and Investigator of the COVA study in Brazil, will be holding an oralpresentation of the results titled “COVA clinical study:Results from a double-blind, placebo-controlled phase2/3 study to assess efficacy and safety of BIO101 in hospitalized severe COVID-19 patients.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2632961 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Biophytis S.A. stands at 20.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.48%.

The market cap for BPTS stock reached $11.90 million, with 14.78 million shares outstanding and 14.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 798.87K shares, BPTS reached a trading volume of 2632961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Biophytis S.A. [BPTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPTS shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biophytis S.A. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

How has BPTS stock performed recently?

Biophytis S.A. [BPTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, BPTS shares gained by 15.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.37 for Biophytis S.A. [BPTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4752, while it was recorded at 0.5545 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7293 for the last 200 days.

Biophytis S.A. [BPTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BPTS is now -155.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -303.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -502.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -98.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biophytis S.A. [BPTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 329.44. Additionally, BPTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biophytis S.A. [BPTS] managed to generate an average of -$1,201,769 per employee.Biophytis S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Biophytis S.A. [BPTS]

Positions in Biophytis S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Biophytis S.A. [NASDAQ:BPTS] by around 38,168 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 26,067 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 25,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPTS stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 16,898 shares during the same period.