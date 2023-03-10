Market cap of AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] reaches 14.45B – now what?

AerCap Holdings N.V. [NYSE: AER] closed the trading session at $57.33 on 03/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.87, while the highest price level was $59.65. The company report on March 8, 2023 that AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Share Offering.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AER) today announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 23,000,000 of its ordinary shares (the “Secondary Offering”) by GE Capital US Holdings, Inc. (the “Selling Shareholder”), a wholly owned subsidiary of General Electric Company, at a price to the public of $58.50 per ordinary share. The Secondary Offering was upsized from the previously announced secondary offering of 18,000,000 ordinary shares. In addition, the Selling Shareholder has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,450,000 additional ordinary shares from the Selling Shareholder. AerCap will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the ordinary shares. AerCap will also repurchase $500 million of its ordinary shares from the Selling Shareholder at a price per ordinary share of $56.89.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Evercore ISI, HSBC, SMBC Nikko and Societe Generale are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the Secondary Offering. Academy Securities, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the Secondary Offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.70 percent and weekly performance of -12.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 783.17K shares, AER reached to a volume of 7391735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AER shares is $77.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AER stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for AerCap Holdings N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $54 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for AerCap Holdings N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $88, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on AER stock. On November 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AER shares from 36 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AerCap Holdings N.V. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for AER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for AER in the course of the last twelve months was 3.02.

AER stock trade performance evaluation

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.43. With this latest performance, AER shares dropped by -7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.94 for AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.80, while it was recorded at 60.96 for the last single week of trading, and 51.81 for the last 200 days.

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.12 and a Gross Margin at +52.46. AerCap Holdings N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AerCap Holdings N.V. go to 10.30%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,600 million, or 98.94% of AER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AER stocks are: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO with ownership of 111,500,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.71% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 16,726,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $958.95 million in AER stocks shares; and EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $511.95 million in AER stock with ownership of nearly -3.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AerCap Holdings N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in AerCap Holdings N.V. [NYSE:AER] by around 5,150,007 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 10,802,305 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 221,274,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,226,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AER stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,272,087 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,278,261 shares during the same period.