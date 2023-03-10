Market Analysts see Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] falling to $60. Time to buy?

Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ: NDAQ] price plunged by -1.47 percent to reach at -$0.81. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Nasdaq Announces End of Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date February 28, 2023.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nasdaq Short Interest Days.

A sum of 2523045 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.27M shares. Nasdaq Inc. shares reached a high of $55.392 and dropped to a low of $54.09 until finishing in the latest session at $54.32.

The one-year NDAQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.44. The average equity rating for NDAQ stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDAQ shares is $64.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDAQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Nasdaq Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Nasdaq Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $57, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on NDAQ stock. On October 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NDAQ shares from 65 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nasdaq Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NDAQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for NDAQ in the course of the last twelve months was 22.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

NDAQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, NDAQ shares dropped by -9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.70 for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.56, while it was recorded at 55.35 for the last single week of trading, and 58.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nasdaq Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.94 and a Gross Margin at +53.39. Nasdaq Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.49.

Nasdaq Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NDAQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDAQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nasdaq Inc. go to 5.53%.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,109 million, or 77.70% of NDAQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDAQ stocks are: INVESTOR AB with ownership of 58,182,426, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,696,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 billion in NDAQ stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.85 billion in NDAQ stock with ownership of nearly -6.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nasdaq Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ:NDAQ] by around 17,464,706 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 14,696,165 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 338,033,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,194,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDAQ stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,157,113 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,360,704 shares during the same period.