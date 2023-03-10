Market Analysts see Formula One Group [FWONA] gaining to $72. Time to buy?

Formula One Group [NASDAQ: FWONA] price plunged by -1.80 percent to reach at -$1.16. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Liberty Media Corporation Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Excess Regular Additional Distribution on 2.75% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2049.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty”) (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) today announced the payment of a quarterly interest payment and an Excess Regular Additional Distribution to the holders as of February 15, 2023 of its 2.75% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2048 (the “Debentures”). The amount of the quarterly interest payment is $6.8750 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures, and the amount of the Excess Regular Additional Distribution is $1.2635 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures. As of March 1, 2023, the aggregate adjusted principal amount outstanding is approximately $586 million, after giving effect to today’s quarterly interest payment. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meaning given to them in the Indenture for the Debentures.

Under the Indenture for the Debentures, the original principal amount of the Debentures is reduced in an amount equal to each Extraordinary Additional Distribution that is made to holders of the Debentures. Thereafter, the adjusted principal amount is further reduced on each successive quarterly interest payment date to the extent necessary to cause the quarterly interest payment to represent the payment of an annualized yield of 2.75% of the adjusted principal amount. This latter adjustment, to the extent it is made by reason of a particular Extraordinary Additional Distribution that results in a reduction to the principal amount of the Debentures, takes effect on the second succeeding interest payment date after the payment of that Extraordinary Additional Distribution.

A sum of 4906866 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 150.94K shares. Formula One Group shares reached a high of $64.72 and dropped to a low of $62.95 until finishing in the latest session at $63.14.

The one-year FWONA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.79. The average equity rating for FWONA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Formula One Group [FWONA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FWONA shares is $64.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FWONA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Formula One Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $61 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Formula One Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on FWONA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Formula One Group is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for FWONA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for FWONA in the course of the last twelve months was 111.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

FWONA Stock Performance Analysis:

Formula One Group [FWONA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, FWONA shares dropped by -1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FWONA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for Formula One Group [FWONA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.12, while it was recorded at 65.32 for the last single week of trading, and 57.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Formula One Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Formula One Group [FWONA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.58 and a Gross Margin at +40.18. Formula One Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.71.

Formula One Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Formula One Group [FWONA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,378 million, or 89.70% of FWONA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FWONA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,628,864, which is approximately 4.342% of the company’s market cap and around 3.68% of the total institutional ownership; STATE OF WISCONSIN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 1,423,114 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.86 million in FWONA stocks shares; and ASHE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $75.46 million in FWONA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Formula One Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Formula One Group [NASDAQ:FWONA] by around 2,644,895 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 1,876,627 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 17,310,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,832,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FWONA stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,404,520 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 80,649 shares during the same period.