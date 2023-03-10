Market Analysts see Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gaining to $120. Time to buy?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] traded at a low on 03/09/23, posting a -6.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $100.80. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Black & Well-Traveled: Running, Wellness and Community.

Wellness and balance go hand in hand, so it makes perfect sense that it also plays an integral role in our careers – regardless of industry or organization. As we focus on our well-being, it can often be difficult to find representation and community in some activities, such as running. According to Running USA’s biannual National Runner Survey, only 1.6% of marathon runners in America are African-American, compared with 90% Caucasian, 5.1% Hispanic and 3.9% Asian/Pacific Islander.We interviewed two of our leaders to learn more about their experiences as marathoners, and the ways Expedia Group has empowered them to lead their dream careers and invest in their love for running. One thing they have in common – they both agree running has taken them to new places and expanded their worlds.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2532476 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Expedia Group Inc. stands at 3.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.39%.

The market cap for EXPE stock reached $15.19 billion, with 155.39 million shares outstanding and 146.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 2532476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $134.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -16.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.75, while it was recorded at 106.34 for the last single week of trading, and 102.76 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.99 and a Gross Margin at +79.01. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.63.

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 31.06%.

There are presently around $14,160 million, or 95.60% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,185,179, which is approximately 1.699% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,036,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $567.03 million in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly -1.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 13,075,745 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 18,000,125 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 109,402,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,478,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,478,500 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 4,496,607 shares during the same period.