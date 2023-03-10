Market Analysts see Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gaining to $290. Time to buy?

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] traded at a high on 03/09/23, posting a 1.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $316.85. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Lilly Provides Update on A4 Study of Solanezumab for Preclinical Alzheimer’s Disease.

Results showed solanezumab did not slow cognitive decline in preclinical Alzheimer’s disease or reduce risk of progression to symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease.

Solanezumab targets soluble amyloid beta, and treatment did not result in clearance of brain amyloid plaque.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3914004 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eli Lilly and Company stands at 1.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.09%.

The market cap for LLY stock reached $298.55 billion, with 952.35 million shares outstanding and 950.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 3914004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $386.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $395, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on LLY stock. On September 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LLY shares from 335 to 363.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 7.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 176.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has LLY stock performed recently?

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, LLY shares dropped by -6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.30 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 341.23, while it was recorded at 315.48 for the last single week of trading, and 332.56 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +76.77. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71.

Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 22.87%.

Insider trade positions for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $252,344 million, or 84.80% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 102,948,810, which is approximately -0.795% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,429,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.27 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.62 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly 1.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,262 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 24,060,652 shares. Additionally, 1,146 investors decreased positions by around 57,158,345 shares, while 389 investors held positions by with 715,195,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 796,414,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 304 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,320,889 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 22,471,458 shares during the same period.