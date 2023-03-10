Market Analysts see Adobe Inc. [ADBE] gaining to $350. Time to buy?

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] loss -2.16% or -7.47 points to close at $338.37 with a heavy trading volume of 3796724 shares. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Adobe to Announce Q1 FY2023 Earnings Results & Host Conference Call March 15.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced it will release its first quarter fiscal year 2023 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023, followed by a conference call with investors at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

The conference call will be streamed live on the Adobe Investor Relations Site. Following the call, a recording and related materials will be available on the site.

It opened the trading session at $344.72, the shares rose to $350.13 and dropped to $336.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADBE points out that the company has recorded -10.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, ADBE reached to a volume of 3796724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adobe Inc. [ADBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $387.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Adobe Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Adobe Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $354, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Hold rating on ADBE stock. On September 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ADBE shares from 425 to 310.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc. is set at 10.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 20.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for ADBE stock

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, ADBE shares dropped by -11.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.26 for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 352.11, while it was recorded at 344.01 for the last single week of trading, and 356.57 for the last 200 days.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Adobe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc. go to 13.56%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

There are presently around $126,940 million, or 84.10% of ADBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,402,963, which is approximately 0.594% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,852,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.47 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.21 billion in ADBE stock with ownership of nearly -1.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,091 institutional holders increased their position in Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE] by around 21,852,348 shares. Additionally, 1,119 investors decreased positions by around 24,154,792 shares, while 257 investors held positions by with 329,143,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,150,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADBE stock had 292 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,971,934 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 4,201,042 shares during the same period.