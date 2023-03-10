Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT] moved down -63.48: Why It’s Important

Loyalty Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: LYLT] loss -63.48% on the last trading session, reaching $0.58 price per share at the time. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Sidoti’s December Small-Cap Virtual Conference.

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 65 Presenting Companies.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. represents 24.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.91 million with the latest information. LYLT stock price has been found in the range of $0.45 to $1.6799.

If compared to the average trading volume of 470.59K shares, LYLT reached a trading volume of 16081405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYLT shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Loyalty Ventures Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Loyalty Ventures Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Loyalty Ventures Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for LYLT stock

Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -68.64. With this latest performance, LYLT shares dropped by -67.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.16 for Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8988, while it was recorded at 1.4754 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7866 for the last 200 days.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33 and a Gross Margin at +17.05. Loyalty Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07.

Loyalty Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT]

There are presently around $6 million, or 58.00% of LYLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYLT stocks are: CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,552,689, which is approximately 123.949% of the company’s market cap and around 19.47% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,286,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.74 million in LYLT stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $0.63 million in LYLT stock with ownership of nearly 6.376% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Loyalty Ventures Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Loyalty Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:LYLT] by around 2,186,190 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 6,175,432 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 1,930,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,291,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYLT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 258,563 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,904,044 shares during the same period.