Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] stock Upgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $6.50

Hudson Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HDSN] loss -9.00% or -0.85 points to close at $8.59 with a heavy trading volume of 2516233 shares. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Hudson Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue Growth of 26%; Record Full Year 2022 Revenue of $325.2 Million.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Hudson reported revenues of $47.4 million, an increase of 26% compared to revenues of $37.8 million in the comparable 2021 period. Fourth quarter revenue growth was driven by increased selling prices for certain refrigerants during the period as well as increased sales volume in the quarter as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 32%, compared to 45% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Hudson reported operating income of $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to operating income of $9.3 million in the prior year period. The Company recorded net income of $5.1 million or $0.11 per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $6.2 million or $0.14 per basic and $0.13 diluted share in the same period of 2021.

It opened the trading session at $10.24, the shares rose to $10.30 and dropped to $8.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HDSN points out that the company has recorded 7.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -98.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 558.76K shares, HDSN reached to a volume of 2516233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDSN shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hudson Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Hudson Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $6.50, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Neutral rating on HDSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Technologies Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for HDSN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for HDSN stock

Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.10. With this latest performance, HDSN shares dropped by -22.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.30 for Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.21, while it was recorded at 9.45 for the last single week of trading, and 9.38 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.95 and a Gross Margin at +34.96. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.10.

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Technologies Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]

There are presently around $243 million, or 71.60% of HDSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HDSN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,683,160, which is approximately 5.053% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,393,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.56 million in HDSN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.67 million in HDSN stock with ownership of nearly -0.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudson Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HDSN] by around 3,409,063 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 3,909,216 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 20,948,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,267,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HDSN stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,274,223 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 770,499 shares during the same period.