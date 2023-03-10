Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] Revenue clocked in at $321.70 million, up 5.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Hercules Capital Inc. [NYSE: HTGC] price plunged by -9.43 percent to reach at -$1.44. The company report on February 24, 2023 that Hercules Capital Announces Upcoming Event for the Financial Community.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), the largest and leading specialty financing provider to innovative venture, growth and established stage companies backed by some of the leading and top-tier venture capital and select private equity firms, today announced that members of the executive management team will be participating at the following event for the financial community:.

RBC Capital Markets 2023 Financial Institutions ConferenceTuesday, March 7, 2023Intercontinental Barclay, New York, NY.

A sum of 3707592 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 919.43K shares. Hercules Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $15.31 and dropped to a low of $13.75 until finishing in the latest session at $13.83.

The one-year HTGC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.73. The average equity rating for HTGC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTGC shares is $16.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Hercules Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Hercules Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on HTGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hercules Capital Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

HTGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.73. With this latest performance, HTGC shares dropped by -5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.70 for Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.44, while it was recorded at 15.03 for the last single week of trading, and 14.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hercules Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.47 and a Gross Margin at +97.60. Hercules Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55.

HTGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hercules Capital Inc. go to 5.00%.

Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $459 million, or 25.70% of HTGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTGC stocks are: SOUND INCOME STRATEGIES, LLC with ownership of 2,441,754, which is approximately 10.685% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 1,769,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.47 million in HTGC stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $19.11 million in HTGC stock with ownership of nearly -13.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hercules Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Hercules Capital Inc. [NYSE:HTGC] by around 3,850,544 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 2,266,174 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 27,070,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,187,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTGC stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,511,654 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 541,350 shares during the same period.