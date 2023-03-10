HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] gain 5.07% so far this year. What now?

HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: HCA] price surged by 0.28 percent to reach at $0.7. The company report on February 23, 2023 that HCA Healthcare and The HCA Healthcare Foundation Announce $44 Million in Contributions to Community Organizations In 2022.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced that the company and the HCA Healthcare Foundation gave a total of more than $44 million to community organizations in 2022, exceeding the $41 million given in 2021. This includes HCA Healthcare and HCA Healthcare Foundation contributions to organizations focused on disaster relief, health equity, access to healthcare careers and community needs, as well as matching gifts which support colleague charities of choice.

A sum of 2521993 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.23M shares. HCA Healthcare Inc. shares reached a high of $257.29 and dropped to a low of $251.065 until finishing in the latest session at $252.13.

The one-year HCA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.48. The average equity rating for HCA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCA shares is $281.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for HCA Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for HCA Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $273 to $271, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on HCA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HCA Healthcare Inc. is set at 5.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HCA Stock Performance Analysis:

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, HCA shares dropped by -1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.06 for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 252.86, while it was recorded at 250.12 for the last single week of trading, and 218.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HCA Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.03 and a Gross Margin at +15.03. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.37.

HCA Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

HCA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA Healthcare Inc. go to 7.24%.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45,643 million, or 66.80% of HCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,946,718, which is approximately -0.783% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,839,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.74 billion in HCA stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.62 billion in HCA stock with ownership of nearly 2.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HCA Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 462 institutional holders increased their position in HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:HCA] by around 8,482,510 shares. Additionally, 460 investors decreased positions by around 14,016,848 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 158,529,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,028,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCA stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,284,688 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,342,627 shares during the same period.