Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] Is Currently -23.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FULC] loss -23.00% on the last trading session, reaching $4.82 price per share at the time. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Recent Business Highlights and Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022.

― Company is working to address clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug application for FTX-6058 for the potential treatment of sickle cell disease ―.

― FTX-6058 data from 12 mg cohort of Phase 1b trial show clinically relevant fetal hemoglobin increases of up to 10.0% ―.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. represents 61.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $300.24 million with the latest information. FULC stock price has been found in the range of $4.70 to $5.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, FULC reached a trading volume of 3382007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FULC shares is $17.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FULC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $27 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for FULC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56.

Trading performance analysis for FULC stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.33. With this latest performance, FULC shares dropped by -62.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FULC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.23 for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.54, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 7.68 for the last 200 days.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.50 and a Current Ratio set at 15.50.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FULC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. go to 6.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]

There are presently around $244 million, or 85.68% of FULC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FULC stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9,505,925, which is approximately 35.799% of the company’s market cap and around 4.83% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,233,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.23 million in FULC stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $24.07 million in FULC stock with ownership of nearly 25.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FULC] by around 7,673,725 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 9,218,072 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 33,747,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,639,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FULC stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,356,881 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,120,738 shares during the same period.