For XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO], Analyst sees a drop to $35. What next?

XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE: XPO] traded at a high on 03/09/23, posting a 1.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.88. The company report on March 9, 2023 that XPO Names J. Wes Frye to Board of Directors.

Brad Jacobs, executive chairman of XPO, said, “Wes Frye’s name is synonymous with LTL operational excellence. He brings a rare mix of industry expertise and financial acumen that will be a powerful asset to both our board and our company.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3159141 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XPO Logistics Inc. stands at 3.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.80%.

The market cap for XPO stock reached $4.04 billion, with 115.00 million shares outstanding and 113.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, XPO reached a trading volume of 3159141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPO shares is $46.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for XPO Logistics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $55 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2023, representing the official price target for XPO Logistics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $40, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on XPO stock. On February 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for XPO shares from 42 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Logistics Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has XPO stock performed recently?

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, XPO shares dropped by -18.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.68 for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.15, while it was recorded at 35.95 for the last single week of trading, and 33.04 for the last 200 days.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.11 and a Gross Margin at +15.90. XPO Logistics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46.

XPO Logistics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Logistics Inc. go to 6.60%.

Insider trade positions for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]

There are presently around $3,943 million, or 93.10% of XPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPO stocks are: MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 12,675,369, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,244,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $403.47 million in XPO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $385.76 million in XPO stock with ownership of nearly 3.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPO Logistics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE:XPO] by around 13,876,653 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 9,079,763 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 86,938,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,894,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPO stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,371,378 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,274,381 shares during the same period.