For Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI], Analyst sees a drop to $13. What next?

Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE: DEI] slipped around -0.58 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.34 at the close of the session, down -4.17%. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Douglas Emmett To Present at 2023 Citi Global Property CEO Conference.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that President and CEO Jordan L. Kaplan will be participating in a roundtable discussion at the 2023 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:35 am Eastern Time. A live webcast of the discussion will be available at:.

Douglas Emmett Inc. stock is now -14.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DEI Stock saw the intraday high of $13.88 and lowest of $13.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.70, which means current price is +0.91% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, DEI reached a trading volume of 2591519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEI shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Douglas Emmett Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Douglas Emmett Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $13, while Jefferies kept a Underperform rating on DEI stock. On October 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DEI shares from 30 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Emmett Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.46.

How has DEI stock performed recently?

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.58. With this latest performance, DEI shares dropped by -19.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.94 for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.44, while it was recorded at 13.93 for the last single week of trading, and 18.99 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Douglas Emmett Inc. go to 5.93%.

Insider trade positions for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]

There are presently around $2,312 million, or 93.80% of DEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,280,027, which is approximately 0.548% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,259,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.27 million in DEI stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $165.64 million in DEI stock with ownership of nearly 3.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

171 institutional holders increased their position in Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE:DEI] by around 18,392,269 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 15,512,459 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 139,432,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,337,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEI stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,417,293 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,337,306 shares during the same period.