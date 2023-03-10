Foot Locker Inc. [FL] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $55

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $44.37 during the day while it closed the day at $44.06. The company report on February 15, 2023 that FOOT LOCKER, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.40 PER SHARE.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.40 per share, which will be payable on April 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 14, 2023.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. With approximately 2,800 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company’s purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit footlocker-inc.com.

Foot Locker Inc. stock has also gained 0.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FL stock has inclined by 14.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.28% and gained 16.59% year-on date.

The market cap for FL stock reached $4.05 billion, with 93.40 million shares outstanding and 91.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, FL reached a trading volume of 3140111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $42.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $38 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $36, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on FL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82.

FL stock trade performance evaluation

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, FL shares dropped by -4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.76 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.91, while it was recorded at 43.97 for the last single week of trading, and 34.84 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.18. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.77.

Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,102 million, or 97.10% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 11,468,571, which is approximately -7.142% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,574,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $465.93 million in FL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $419.69 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly 3.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Foot Locker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 12,265,673 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 8,878,069 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 71,955,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,099,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,424,800 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,440,169 shares during the same period.