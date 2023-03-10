Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS] Stock trading around $51.59 per share: What’s Next?

Focus Financial Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: FOCS] loss -0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $51.59 price per share at the time. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Focus Financial Partners to be Acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

Stockholders to Receive $53 per Share in Cash.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) (“Focus” or the “Company”), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (“CD&R”) and Stone Point Capital LLC (“Stone Point”) announced today that Focus and CD&R have entered into a definitive agreement for Focus to be acquired by affiliates of CD&R in an all-cash transaction valued at an enterprise value of over $7 billion.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. represents 65.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.01 billion with the latest information. FOCS stock price has been found in the range of $51.45 to $51.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 968.61K shares, FOCS reached a trading volume of 2769783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOCS shares is $52.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $50 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Focus Financial Partners Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on FOCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Focus Financial Partners Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOCS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.41.

Trading performance analysis for FOCS stock

Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, FOCS shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.92 for Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.21, while it was recorded at 51.77 for the last single week of trading, and 39.09 for the last 200 days.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.71 and a Gross Margin at +62.33. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Focus Financial Partners Inc. go to 15.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS]

There are presently around $3,808 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOCS stocks are: STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 16,048,975, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 7,321,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $377.71 million in FOCS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $281.23 million in FOCS stock with ownership of nearly 0.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Focus Financial Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:FOCS] by around 4,202,509 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 2,956,923 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 66,654,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,813,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOCS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 455,634 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 858,734 shares during the same period.