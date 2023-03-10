First Republic Bank [FRC] is -21.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Republic Bank [NYSE: FRC] plunged by -$18.99 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $106.42 during the day while it closed the day at $96.01. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Six-Member Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that a six-person team led by Alexander Kadish, Nicholas Davey and J.P. Garofalo has joined First Republic Investment Management.

Kadish and Davey were each named Managing Director and Wealth Manager. Garofalo was named Vice President and Wealth Manager. Based in Century City, the team will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

First Republic Bank stock has also loss -19.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FRC stock has declined by -19.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.69% and lost -21.23% year-on date.

The market cap for FRC stock reached $17.07 billion, with 182.00 million shares outstanding and 181.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, FRC reached a trading volume of 9263043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Republic Bank [FRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRC shares is $144.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for First Republic Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for First Republic Bank stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $125, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on FRC stock. On December 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FRC shares from 109 to 102.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Republic Bank is set at 4.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.59.

FRC stock trade performance evaluation

First Republic Bank [FRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.82. With this latest performance, FRC shares dropped by -33.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.75 for First Republic Bank [FRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.23, while it was recorded at 114.38 for the last single week of trading, and 137.26 for the last 200 days.

First Republic Bank [FRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Republic Bank [FRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.68. First Republic Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Republic Bank [FRC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Republic Bank go to 3.06%.

First Republic Bank [FRC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,226 million, or 97.20% of FRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,563,135, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,159,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in FRC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $983.41 million in FRC stock with ownership of nearly -16.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Republic Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 418 institutional holders increased their position in First Republic Bank [NYSE:FRC] by around 19,839,201 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 14,575,986 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 145,004,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,419,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRC stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,968,485 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,392,492 shares during the same period.