Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] Is Currently -6.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.02% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.08%. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Energy Fuels Announces 2022 Results; Emerging as the Leading US Producer of Critical Minerals with Focus on Uranium and Rare Earth Elements.

Webcast on March 10, 2023.

Preparing multiple uranium mines for production, completing profitable sales & developing rare earth refining capacity to power up to 1 million EVs per year by late-2023 or early-2024, while strengthening the balance sheet and avoiding debt.

Over the last 12 months, UUUU stock dropped by -36.34%. The one-year Energy Fuels Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.53. The average equity rating for UUUU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $903.48 million, with 156.31 million shares outstanding and 153.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, UUUU stock reached a trading volume of 5168951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $10.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56.

UUUU Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.08. With this latest performance, UUUU shares dropped by -21.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.52 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.82, while it was recorded at 6.23 for the last single week of trading, and 6.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Fuels Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1112.59 and a Gross Margin at -97.46. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $358 million, or 45.10% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 8,221,511, which is approximately -2.63% of the company’s market cap and around 1.65% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,024,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.38 million in UUUU stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $39.31 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly -2.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 5,902,254 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 4,348,451 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 51,625,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,875,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,027,064 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 444,300 shares during the same period.