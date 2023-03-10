Clene Inc. [CLNN] is 35.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clene Inc. [NASDAQ: CLNN] gained 3.85% or 0.05 points to close at $1.35 with a heavy trading volume of 5437253 shares. The company report on March 9, 2023 that CNM-Au8® Associated With Delayed Time to Key Clinical Progression Events at Six Months Supporting a Survival Benefit in the Healey ALS Platform Trial.

CNM-Au8 associated with a 74% lower risk (lower hazard ratio) of ALS clinical worsening, which included death, non-invasive ventilation >22 hours per day, tracheostomy, or feeding tube placement (p = 0.035).

CNM-Au8 associated with a 98% lower risk of death or permanent assisted ventilation (p= 0.028).

It opened the trading session at $1.43, the shares rose to $1.44 and dropped to $1.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLNN points out that the company has recorded -53.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -55.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 993.86K shares, CLNN reached to a volume of 5437253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clene Inc. [CLNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNN shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Clene Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Clene Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on CLNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clene Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 243.00.

Trading performance analysis for CLNN stock

Clene Inc. [CLNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.38. With this latest performance, CLNN shares dropped by -9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.60 for Clene Inc. [CLNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3002, while it was recorded at 1.2800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1002 for the last 200 days.

Clene Inc. [CLNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clene Inc. [CLNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6912.59 and a Gross Margin at -64.45. Clene Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1347.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.84.

Clene Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clene Inc. [CLNN]

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.00% of CLNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 932,058, which is approximately 0.048% of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 344,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in CLNN stocks shares; and LAIRD NORTON TRUST COMPANY, LLC, currently with $0.36 million in CLNN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clene Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Clene Inc. [NASDAQ:CLNN] by around 480,982 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,569,165 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,191,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,241,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 427,267 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,320,081 shares during the same period.