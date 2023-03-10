Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] is -5.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] closed the trading session at $0.42 on 03/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4129, while the highest price level was $0.475. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Cenntro Provides United States Facility and Production Updates.

Cenntro Commences Production of the LS400 and Metro in the United States.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced the start of production of its LS400 and Metro electric commercial trucks at the company’s recently expanded assembly facility in Howell, NJ. Additionally, the company is also announcing the completion of its new assembly facility in Jacksonville, FL.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.11 percent and weekly performance of -15.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -67.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -46.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, CENN reached to a volume of 4116220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

CENN stock trade performance evaluation

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.61. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -46.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.14 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5643, while it was recorded at 0.4832 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0733 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.89 and a Gross Margin at +2.73. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 8.30% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,589,501, which is approximately 1.722% of the company’s market cap and around 38.29% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 4,400,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 million in CENN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.79 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly 11.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 2,983,921 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 715,317 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 19,928,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,627,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 652,302 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 314,043 shares during the same period.