Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Intuitive Machines Inc. [LUNR] – find out why.

Intuitive Machines Inc. [NASDAQ: LUNR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 57.80% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.04%. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Intuitive Machines to Attend 35th Annual Roth Conference.

Intuitive Machines Chief Financial Officer, Erik Sallee, attending Roth Conference.

The one-year Intuitive Machines Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.93. The average equity rating for LUNR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $243.17 million, with 41.22 million shares outstanding and 4.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 712.83K shares, LUNR stock reached a trading volume of 16889202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intuitive Machines Inc. [LUNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUNR shares is $25.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Intuitive Machines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuitive Machines Inc. is set at 10.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

LUNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Intuitive Machines Inc. [LUNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.04. With this latest performance, LUNR shares gained by 54.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.91% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.36 for Intuitive Machines Inc. [LUNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.00, while it was recorded at 13.89 for the last single week of trading, and 11.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intuitive Machines Inc. Fundamentals:

Intuitive Machines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Intuitive Machines Inc. [LUNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $455 million, or 84.60% of LUNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUNR stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,100,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.41% of the total institutional ownership; LMR PARTNERS LLP, holding 2,900,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.95 million in LUNR stocks shares; and P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $43.85 million in LUNR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuitive Machines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Intuitive Machines Inc. [NASDAQ:LUNR] by around 2,845,559 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 2,621,346 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 22,657,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,124,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUNR stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,986,399 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,017,941 shares during the same period.