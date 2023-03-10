BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN] moved up 13.46: Why It’s Important

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: BCAN] traded at a high on 03/09/23, posting a 13.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.13. The company report on March 8, 2023 that U.S. Patent Filed for AI Based Technology as BYND Cannasoft Enters the Multibillion-Dollar Sextech Industry.

BYND Cannasoft Subsidiary Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments LTD. filed US Provisional Patent Application 63/450,503 on March 7, 2023 covering the mechanical structure, operation, and controlling aspects of an additional smart female treatment device.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2576559 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. stands at 16.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.95%.

The market cap for BCAN stock reached $156.47 million, with 37.89 million shares outstanding and 1.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.56K shares, BCAN reached a trading volume of 2576559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 136.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54.

How has BCAN stock performed recently?

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.17. With this latest performance, BCAN shares gained by 37.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.83% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.91 for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.34, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.25 and a Gross Margin at +46.91. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -400.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.14.

Insider trade positions for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [BCAN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.06% of BCAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCAN stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 222,199, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 64.09% of the total institutional ownership; VIDENT INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC, holding 88,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in BCAN stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $8000.0 in BCAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:BCAN] by around 311,378 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCAN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 311,378 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.