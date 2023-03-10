Boxed Inc. [BOXD] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $2

Boxed Inc. [NYSE: BOXD] price plunged by -21.98 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Boxed To Provide Third Party Direct-To-Consumer Logistics for Colavita USA’s E-commerce Division.

Leading Italian foods importer to outsource inventory management, fulfillment, and transportation services from Boxed.

A sum of 2562309 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.11M shares. Boxed Inc. shares reached a high of $0.4369 and dropped to a low of $0.3306 until finishing in the latest session at $0.34.

The one-year BOXD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.0. The average equity rating for BOXD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boxed Inc. [BOXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOXD shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Boxed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Boxed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BOXD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boxed Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15.

BOXD Stock Performance Analysis:

Boxed Inc. [BOXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.07. With this latest performance, BOXD shares dropped by -35.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.82 for Boxed Inc. [BOXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4983, while it was recorded at 0.4482 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3006 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boxed Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boxed Inc. [BOXD] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.89 and a Gross Margin at +15.45. Boxed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.26.

Boxed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Boxed Inc. [BOXD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 32.70% of BOXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOXD stocks are: HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,004,614, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,777,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 million in BOXD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.01 million in BOXD stock with ownership of nearly 3.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boxed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Boxed Inc. [NYSE:BOXD] by around 4,105,314 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 2,337,975 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 17,936,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,380,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOXD stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,041,402 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,779,910 shares during the same period.