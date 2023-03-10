Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] Revenue clocked in at $237.90 million, up 62.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] slipped around -0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.71 at the close of the session, down -13.04%. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Bitfarms to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Bitfarms Ltd. stock is now 62.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BITF Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8295 and lowest of $0.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.38, which means current price is +69.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 3483668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has BITF stock performed recently?

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.00. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -35.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.45 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9047, while it was recorded at 0.8267 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1012 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.05 and a Gross Margin at +65.56. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]

There are presently around $22 million, or 17.05% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 13,605,080, which is approximately -6.707% of the company’s market cap and around 7.25% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 3,870,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 million in BITF stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $2.3 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly 65.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 4,875,817 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 3,574,702 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 22,574,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,025,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 387,504 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,149,907 shares during the same period.