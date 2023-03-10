Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] moved down -2.40: Why It’s Important

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] closed the trading session at $77.99 on 03/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.71, while the highest price level was $80.37. The company report on March 2, 2023 that ADM Names Hydrite® as a 2022 Supplier Award Winner.

Hydrite has been named a 2022 Supplier Award winner by ADM (NYSE: ADM). During a virtual ceremony, ADM honored seven companies based on superior performance and the ability to deliver exceptional value to ADM and its customers.

“ADM’s supplier and vendor partners help us consistently, reliably and efficiently meet customer needs across the global food supply chain every day,” said Camille Batiste, ADM Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain and Procurement. “This award program is designed to recognize outstanding partners each year and show our appreciation for their excellent support, and we are very excited to announce Hydrite as a recipient this year.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.00 percent and weekly performance of -3.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, ADM reached to a volume of 2703710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $102.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $100, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on ADM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 33.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ADM stock trade performance evaluation

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, ADM shares dropped by -5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.79 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.03, while it was recorded at 80.02 for the last single week of trading, and 85.78 for the last 200 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +6.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.49.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to -2.80%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,750 million, or 81.80% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,387,832, which is approximately -0.918% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 46,796,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.65 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.48 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 0.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 600 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 22,422,021 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 17,494,725 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 405,656,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,572,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,637,569 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,295,349 shares during the same period.