Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] fell -4.17% so far this year. What now?

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] loss -0.39% on the last trading session, reaching $10.34 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Antero Midstream Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and 2023 Capital Budget and Guidance.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream” or the “Company”) today announced its fourth quarter 2022 financial and operational results and 2023 capital budget and guidance. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Midstream’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Antero Midstream Corporation represents 478.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.87 billion with the latest information. AM stock price has been found in the range of $10.32 to $10.4988.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, AM reached a trading volume of 2672194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $11.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Sell rating on AM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 24.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for AM stock

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, AM shares dropped by -3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.66 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.82, while it was recorded at 10.56 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.66 and a Gross Margin at +61.35. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.65.

Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Antero Midstream Corporation go to 5.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

There are presently around $2,703 million, or 53.90% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,884,707, which is approximately 4.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 33,300,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $344.33 million in AM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $340.32 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly 1.98% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 18,549,180 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 13,736,000 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 229,130,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,415,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,340,778 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,640,416 shares during the same period.